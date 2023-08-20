CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.94.

CRSP opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

