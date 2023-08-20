CSFB Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $150.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.00.

NYSE FNV opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

