CSFB Trims Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Target Price to $9.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price cut by CSFB from $10.75 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

