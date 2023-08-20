Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $54,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.15. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

