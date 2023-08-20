CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Shares of CVS opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

