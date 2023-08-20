Dan Spaulding Sells 4,907 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $246,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

