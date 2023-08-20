Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,334 shares of company stock worth $10,236,615. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

