Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NYSE:DAR opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,334 shares of company stock worth $10,236,615. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

