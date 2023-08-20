David A. Beitel Sells 4,670 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $250,919.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,465.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

