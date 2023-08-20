Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

