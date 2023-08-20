Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

DCBO stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Docebo has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Docebo by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Docebo by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

