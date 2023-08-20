Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9 %

DPZ stock opened at $378.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

