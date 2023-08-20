Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

