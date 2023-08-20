Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

