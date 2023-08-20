Faraz Ali Sells 5,563 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) CEO Faraz Ali sold 5,563 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $21,195.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,054.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,474 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TNYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

