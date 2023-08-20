FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Pamela Marie Andrews Purchases 354 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Marie Andrews bought 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $10,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $31.24 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.03.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $36.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

