FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of FOCT opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

