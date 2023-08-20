Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.08.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $175.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $232.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

