GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $18,195.86 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 4,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $18,195.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

