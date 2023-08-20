Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

HASI stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.