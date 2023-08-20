Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

HE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HE opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 88,872 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

