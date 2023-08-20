HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Eyenovia stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 150,747 shares of company stock valued at $370,680. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eyenovia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.