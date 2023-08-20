Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

HEP opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

