Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 192 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,875 shares of company stock worth $518,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $138.47 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

