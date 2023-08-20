Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

