Insider Buying: ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director Acquires C$22,781.40 in Stock

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) Director William Bradford White bought 64,500 shares of ReGen III stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,781.40.
William Bradford White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 18th, William Bradford White purchased 40,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$16,408.00.
ReGen III Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GIII stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. ReGen III Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.
ReGen III Company Profile
ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.
