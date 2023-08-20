Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CTO Sells 7,896 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) CTO David Rivas sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $15,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 897,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,665.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $2.06 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 340,583 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 28.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 435,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark upgraded Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

Featured Stories

