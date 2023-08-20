iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $56,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 193,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

