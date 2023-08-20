iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $67,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $101.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

