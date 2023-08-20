Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after buying an additional 3,334,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $20,846,000. Amundi grew its position in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $14,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
