IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.29% of IX Acquisition worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in IX Acquisition by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IX Acquisition by 47,703.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,775 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in IX Acquisition by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 392,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,977,000.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXAQ opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

