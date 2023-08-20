Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,910 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $263,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,282.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,653,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.