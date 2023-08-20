Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,682 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $350,485.38.

Z opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

