Jerome Wong Sells 12,784 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) CFO Jerome Wong sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $12,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,953 shares in the company, valued at $266,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

