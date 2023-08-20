Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 2,580 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $37,719.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.18. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

CSPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSPI

Institutional Trading of CSP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.