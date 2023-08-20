JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $90.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 146,317 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

