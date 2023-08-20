JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $148.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

