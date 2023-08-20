Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $73,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

