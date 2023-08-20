Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,631 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

