Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 4.6 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

