Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective increased by CSFB from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a negative rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KGC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,680,000,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

