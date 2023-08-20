L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

