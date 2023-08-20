Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 5,834 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

