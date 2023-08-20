Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 59,444 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 11.3% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 751,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
CTLP stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
