Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 930 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $642,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 186.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

WMT stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.14. The company has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

