Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
