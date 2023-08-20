Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,581 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

