Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38,872 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $432.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

