Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $430,000 Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,856 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

