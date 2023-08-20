Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $453,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 684,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

